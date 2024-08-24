Typhoon Shanshan Could Affect Shinkansen Operations Tuesday, Wednesday, JR East says; Trains Could be Delayed, Canceled as Typhoon Approaches Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

An East Japan Railway logo

East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) announced Saturday its Shinkansen train operations could be significantly delayed or canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday due to Typhoon Shanshan, which is approaching Japan.

The typhoon, also known as Typhoon No. 10, could affect some or all sections of the Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines, as well as the Tohoku, Yamagata and Akita Shinkansen lines, JR East said. Disruptions to the Tohoku, Yamagata and Akita lines could continue through Wednesday, it added.

JR East is calling for passengers to stay updated on such information as the weather, the status of train operations and operation plans.