Typhoon Shanshan becomes ‘strong,’ predicted to reach Japan’s Kyushu, Shikoku regions on Tuesday
14:54 JST, August 24, 2024
The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that Typhoon Shanshan became a “strong” one on Saturday morning, with atmospheric pressure reaching 980 hectopascals and a maximum wind speed of 35 meters per second at its center.
The typhoon was heading north over the sea near the Ogasawara island chain at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour as of 9 a.m. on Saturday.
The agency has predicted that the typhoon’s route will bring it close to Kyushu and Shikoku regions at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
At the time, they estimate that the typhoon’s atmospheric pressure at the center will be 950 hectopascals and its maximum wind speed at the center will be 45 m/s.
The agency predicted that the typhoon will be a “very strong” one at the time.
Typhoon Shanshan Could Affect Shinkansen Operations Tuesday, Wednesday, JR East says; Trains Could be Delayed, Canceled as Typhoon Approaches Japan
