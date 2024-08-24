Typhoon Shanshan becomes ‘strong,’ predicted to reach Japan’s Kyushu, Shikoku regions on Tuesday

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that Typhoon Shanshan became a “strong” one on Saturday morning, with atmospheric pressure reaching 980 hectopascals and a maximum wind speed of 35 meters per second at its center.

The typhoon was heading north over the sea near the Ogasawara island chain at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour as of 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The agency has predicted that the typhoon’s route will bring it close to Kyushu and Shikoku regions at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

At the time, they estimate that the typhoon’s atmospheric pressure at the center will be 950 hectopascals and its maximum wind speed at the center will be 45 m/s.

The agency predicted that the typhoon will be a “very strong” one at the time.