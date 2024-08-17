Typhoon Ampil Leaves; Stations and Airports Crowded as Transportation Services Resume
15:46 JST, August 17, 2024
The very strong Typhoon Ampil, also known as Typhoon No. 7, passed offshore of Chiba Prefecture early Saturday morning and had moved far away over the sea east of Japan by midday. Transportation services that had been suspended or canceled in response to the typhoon’s approach resumed operations on Saturday. The Bon holiday season’s return travel rush also picked up, leading to crowded train stations and airports.
At Haneda Airport, where domestic and international flights were canceled on Friday, most flights resumed on Saturday, filling the airport with travelers carrying suitcases. A man who had been in Okinawa with three members of his family arrived at Haneda via Kobe Airport on Saturday morning after their Friday flight was canceled. “I’m glad we came back to Tokyo safely. I want to rest well and get back to work next week,” he said.
The Tokaido Shinkansen, which had suspended service between Tokyo and Nagoya all day Friday, also resumed normal operations at all points from the first train on Saturday.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
-
Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
-
Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes
-
Earthquake Measuring Lower 6 Hits Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture; Tsunami Advisories Issued for 5 Prefectures, Including Kochi and Miyazaki (Update2)
-
As Typhoon Ampil Approaches Japan, Tokaido Shinkansen May Suspend Service on Friday, Saturday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
- Major Japanese Real Estate Companies Broaden Presence in Asia; Technologies to Tackle Environmental Issues Attracting Interest
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake