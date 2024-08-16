Powerful Typhoon Ampil Approaches Chiba Prefecture; Regional Train, Ferry Services Halted or Reduced
15:59 JST, August 16, 2024
Typhoon Ampil, categorized as “very strong” by the Japan Meteorological Agency, moved northward on Friday, bringing the Izu Islands within the storm zone, and was expected to approach Chiba Prefecture later the same day.
The typhoon, also known as Typhoon No. 7, was moving north at 20 kph at a point in the Pacific Ocean about 100 kilometers east-northeast of Hachijojima Island, which is part of the Izu Islands, as of 9 a.m. on Friday. The central atmospheric pressure was 950 hectopascals, and a maximum wind speed near the center was 162 kph.
Due to the typhoon, transportation companies took measures such as suspending and canceling services.
According to Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) and other companies, Tokaido Shinkansen train services between Tokyo and Nagoya stations were suspended throughout Friday. Between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka stations, Kodama trains were operated with all seats unreserved except those on Green Cars, but their operation was greatly reduced, to two trains per hour in each direction.
According to Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways, a total of 654 domestic and international flights to and from Haneda and Narita airports were canceled Friday, affecting an estimated 119,000 passengers in total. In marine transportation, Tokai Kisen Co., which operates ships connecting central Tokyo with Shizuoka Prefecture and the Izu Islands, canceled their services, as did Tokyo Wan Ferry Co.
Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, were closed at 3 p.m. Friday due to the typhoon.
