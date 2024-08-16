Bear Attacks Woman on Kumano Kodo Pilgrimage Routes; Mie Prefecture Issues First Bear Alert

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Asian black bear

TSU – A woman in her 70s was attacked and seriously injured by an Asian black bear at Tsuzurato Pass, a part of the Kumano Kodo Pilgrimage Routes, in Taiki, Mie Prefecture, the prefectural government said Thursday.

In response to the attack, the prefectural government issued a bear alert for Taiki and neighboring Kihoku, and a local hunting club and others stepped up patrols.

According to the prefectural government and fire department, the woman, who is from Osaka Prefecture, was descending the mountain pass alone when she was attacked by the bear at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The woman suffered lacerations to her head and face and a fracture to her right leg. She was taken to a hospital but was not in a critical condition.