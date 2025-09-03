‘Tokyo Revengers’ Actor Hiroya Shimizu Arrested for Marijuana Possession
16:02 JST, September 3, 2025
Actor Hiroya Shimizu and a woman living with him were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possessing marijuana.
The two were suspected of possessing dried cannabis at Shimizu’s residence in Suginami Ward, Tokyo, around July 10, according to a senior Metropolitan Police Department official. Both admitted to the charges, with Shimizu, 26, saying, “It is true that I possessed cannabis,” and the woman in her 20s saying, “Everything is true.”
The MPD was investigating the case after receiving information in January that Shimizu was using cannabis. The police searched Shimizu’s residence early Wednesday and seized plant fragments and smoking paraphernalia.
The police will analyze the plant fragment and identify the source of the plant, believing that the two habitually used cannabis.
According to his agency’s website, Shimizu, a Tokyo native, has appeared in films and dramas such as “Kawaki” (“The World of Kanako”) and “Tokyo Revengers.”
