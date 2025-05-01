7 Children Hit by Car on Osaka Street; Police Investigating as Attempted Murder
17:16 JST, May 1, 2025
Seven children were hit by a car on a street in Nishinari Ward, Osaka City, at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. According to the Osaka City Fire Department, none of the children are in critical condition. The Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation into the case as attempted murder.
According to the city board of education, the injured children were students walking home from nearby Osaka Municipal Senbon Elementary School. They included four second-grade boys, one second-grade girl, and two third-grade boys.
