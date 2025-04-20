Suspect Found Unconscious at Prosecutor’s Office in Fukuoka; Apparently Attempted Suicide
18:08 JST, April 20, 2025
FUKUOKA — A 45-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was found unconscious after an apparent suicide attempt at the prosecutor’s office in Fukuoka, police said on Sunday.
According to Fukuoka prefectural police department, the suspect was found in the Fukuoka District Public Prosecutors Office building and taken to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.
“We are investigating the details of the situation,” the police said.
According to the announcement, an officer patrolling the building found the man hanging by a jacket in a room where he was waiting to be questioned by a prosecutor, at around 4:25 p.m. on Saturday. The man was alone but could be seen from outside the room.
He had been arrested on Friday for strangling a woman he did not know on the street.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
World War II Battleship Yamato Was Outdated From the Start; Unable to Compete With Newly Developed Warplanes
-
Nankai Trough Megaquake Estimated Death Toll Lowered, Tsunami-hit Area Increased in Govt Report
-
Estimated Magnitude 5 Earthquake Hits Nagano Pref. ; No Tsunami Warning Issued (UPDATE 2)
-
Cherry Blossoms Reach Full Bloom in Tokyo; Ueno Park Draws Many Viewers
-
Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Tokyo, Beating Last Year’s Date by 5 Days
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Japan Big Maker Sentiment Worsens: BOJ Tankan