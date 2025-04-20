Home>Society>Crime & Courts

Suspect Found Unconscious at Prosecutor’s Office in Fukuoka; Apparently Attempted Suicide

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Fukuoka District Public Prosecutors Office building

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:08 JST, April 20, 2025

FUKUOKA — A 45-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was found unconscious after an apparent suicide attempt at the prosecutor’s office in Fukuoka, police said on Sunday.

According to Fukuoka prefectural police department, the suspect was found in the Fukuoka District Public Prosecutors Office building and taken to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

“We are investigating the details of the situation,” the police said.

According to the announcement, an officer patrolling the building found the man hanging by a jacket in a room where he was waiting to be questioned by a prosecutor, at around 4:25 p.m. on Saturday. The man was alone but could be seen from outside the room.

He had been arrested on Friday for strangling a woman he did not know on the street.

