Ibaraki Prefecture Reports Series of Toyota Car Thefts; ‘Once You’re Targeted, That’s the End of It’

The manager of a car dealership in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, talks about how a Lexus was stolen from his company, in this photo taken in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, in August.

TSUKUBA, Ibaraki — A series of car thefts targeting such popular Toyota Motor Corp. models as the Prius and the Land Cruiser have been reported in Ibaraki Prefecture.

Many of the thefts have taken place in Tsukuba and other southern parts of the prefecture, with the thieves sometimes even bold enough to steal cars on display at dealerships.

While police are calling on the public to exercise vigilance, there are limits on what can be done.

Lexus on display stolen

“They seem to be quite experienced. I’d heard about it before but didn’t think it could happen so quickly,” said the 46-year-old manager of a car dealership in Tsukuba. He was watching security camera footage of the theft of a Lexus on display outside his dealership and could not hide his shock.

The footage showed two men wearing hooded sweatshirts approach the Lexus, which was parked between the road and the shop. One of the men stood in front of the door on the driver’s side while the other crouched down at the front-left of the car and started doing something. In less than two minutes, the engine started, and the men got inside the car and drove away.

The only precaution the shop took was to lock the car. “We should have been more cautious,” the manager said with regret.

The shop has been recommending that its customers purchase devices aimed at preventing car thefts. Among the recommendations are smart key cases — devices designed to prevent so-called relay attacks, which involve a perpetrator unlocking a car by amplifying radio waves outside the car. Despite the preventative measures, burglars come up with one new trick after another, resulting in a continuation of car thefts.

The manager said he tells his customers there is no perfect antitheft measure. “Currently, once you’re targeted, that’s the end of it,” he said.

By municipality, Tsukuba had the highest number of passenger car thefts last year with 38, followed by Mito with 23 and Joso with 20, according to a report by the prefectural police.

By car type, the Toyota Prius topped the list, followed by the Toyota Land Cruiser. “Due to their high functionality, Toyota cars have long been the targets of car thefts,” said a person involved in investigations.

Police call for multiple anti-theft measures

A senior prefectural police officer said it is possible that the stolen cars are being disassembled for parts which are then shipped overseas from Yokohama Port. In southern and western parts of the prefecture, there are many car yards where disassembling work takes place. However, it is the southern part in particular, with its relative proximity to Yokohama Port, that could easily become a hotbed for car thieves.

Although there seems to be no one-shot anti-theft measure, the prefectural police have expressed the need for the public to avoid being targeted in the first place. They are also urging car owners and dealers to take multiple measures, such as using handle- and tire-locks in addition to installing security cameras to monitor parking lots.