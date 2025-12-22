Hot word :

JAXA Stops Rocket Launch Broadcast amid Engine Issues

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency launched its eigth H3 rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Monday. This image was captured from JAXA’s live stream of the launch.

The Japan News

11:35 JST, December 22, 2025

JAXA announced during a live broadcast of its rocket launch on Monday that the second-stage engine ceased combustion prematurely. The situation is being assessed. The live broadcast has been suspended.

