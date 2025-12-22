JAXA Stops Rocket Launch Broadcast amid Engine Issues
The Japan News
11:35 JST, December 22, 2025
JAXA announced during a live broadcast of its rocket launch on Monday that the second-stage engine ceased combustion prematurely. The situation is being assessed. The live broadcast has been suspended.
