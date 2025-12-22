JAXA Launches 8th H3 Rocket from Japan’s Kagoshima Pref.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency launched its eigth H3 rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Monday. This image was captured from JAXA’s live stream of the launch.

It carries the Cabinet Office’s positioning satellite Michibiki No. 5, to be used for Japan’s version of the global positioning system.