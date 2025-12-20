Govt Eyes 20 Measures to Curb Mega Solar Power Plants, Plans to End Subsidies for New Facilities in Fiscal 2027

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Solar panels are seen near the Kushiro Wetlands in Kushiro, Hokkaido, in October.

The government plans to implement about 20 measures to address growing concerns over environmental degradation and potential disaster risks posed by mega solar power projects, according to a draft policy package seen by The Yomiuri Shimbun.

The envisioned measures include amending relevant legislation, bolstering monitoring systems, abolishing support for new large-scale solar power plants starting in fiscal 2027 and expanding environmental assessments. These measures are aimed at curbing reckless development and ensure that solar power plants do not cause trouble for local communities.

The government is poised to formally adopt the action plan for immediate implementation during an upcoming meeting of relevant Cabinet ministers, according to sources.

Under the envisioned package, mega solar power plants with an output of 1,000 kilowatts or more would become ineligible for the feed-in premium program, a support system in which producers receive a fixed premium on top of the market price for electricity generated.

Meanwhile, the government plans to increase incentives for developing or introducing next-generation perovskite solar cells and rooftop solar systems, as they have a smaller environmental impact.

As part of efforts to strengthen legal oversight, the government plans to lower the minimum 30,000-kilowatt threshold for mandatory environmental assessments, while also looking into expanding the scope of those inspections.

To prevent trouble involving solar power plants, the government plans to create a mechanism in which a government-certified organization will verify in advance if they comply with relevant technical standards. To make this verification mandatory for the operators of solar power plants with an output of 10 kilowatts or more, the government aims to submit a bill to amend the Electricity Business Law during next year’s ordinary Diet session.

Issues surrounding mega solar projects are coming to light, highlighted by the expanding deforestation near the national park around Hokkaido’s Kushiro Wetlands. The Kushiro municipal government has passed an ordinance restricting the construction of such facilities in the area.