France Trims Wine Output Estimate after Summer Heat Wave

Grape pickers harvest fruit from the vines at the Domaine de La Pepiere vineyard during the Muscadet wine harvest in Maisdon-sur-Sevres near Nantes, France, on Aug. 26.

PARIS (Reuters) — France’s farm ministry lowered its projection for this year’s wine output on Oct. 7 to 36 million hectoliters, down from the 37.4 million forecast last month and 1% below last year’s harvest, citing a heat wave in August.

The revised forecast, based on the latest harvest results, was 16% below the five-year average.”

“The grape harvest, now almost complete, confirms the adverse effects of the August heat wave on production potential in most regions,” the ministry said.

The hot and dry weather reduced production potential, accelerating grape ripening while limiting their growth, which late September rains failed to offset, the ministry said.

France is the world’s second largest wine producer after Italy and the first exporter by value. Its wine output has been hit by adverse weather in the last two years while surplus management policies have prompted winemakers to uproot a portion of their vineyards.

Champagne production is expected to rise 14% year on year to 2.1 million hectoliters, though it remains 10% below the five-year average. Producers said the harvest showed good quality.

In contrast, Charentes, a key area for Cognac production, is expected to see output fall 2% compared to last year, putting it 23% below average.

Bordeaux and Languedoc-Roussillon, both major wine regions, are forecast to see output declines of 2% and 9% respectively from last year, remaining well below their five-year averages.

Burgundy was better off, but neighboring Beaujolais saw vineyard yields fall to their lowest level in at least 35 years due to bad weather and fungal disease.

The Loire Valley, meanwhile, is expected to increase production by 15% to 2.4 million hectoliters, narrowing the gap with its five-year average.

Conversely, output in Alsace is set to fall 9% year on year, 17% below its average.

A hectoliter is the equivalent of 100 liters, or 133 standard wine bottles.