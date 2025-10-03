Ozone Layer Healing, U.N. Says
16:36 JST, October 3, 2025
GENEVA (AFP-Jiji) — The Earth’s protective ozone layer is healing and the hole should fully disappear in coming decades, the U.N. said last month, hailing the success of concerted international action.
A fresh report from the U.N.’s World Meteorological Organization highlighted that the ozone hole over the Antarctic was smaller in 2024 than in recent years, in what it said was “welcome scientific news for people’s and planetary health.”
The WMO said as it published its Ozone Bulletin 2024 that the declined depletion “was partially due to naturally occurring atmospheric factors which drive year-to-year fluctuations.”
But, it stressed that the long-term positive trend witnessed “reflects the success of concerted international action.”
The bulletin was issued to mark World Ozone Day and the 40th anniversary of the Vienna Convention, which first recognized stratospheric ozone depletion as a global problem.
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
Japanese Govt Sets New Goal of Multipurpose Humanoid Robots in Moonshot Research and Development Program by 2030
-
NASA Mars Rover Discovers Potential Signs of Ancient Life
-
Spain Records Hottest Summer
-
Japan to Subsidize Costs of Next-Gen Solar Cells by Up To 75%
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan to Establish System for Sharing EV Battery Degradation Data, in Collaboration with Firms Including Toyota, Honda
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More