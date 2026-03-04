Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to Visit Fukushima Pref. on 15th Anniv. of Great East Japan Earthquake
2:00 JST, March 4, 2026
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to visit Fukushima Prefecture on March 11, the 15th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake, to attend a memorial service hosted by the prefecture.
Through the visit, it is expected Takaichi will show her renewed resolve to accelerate recovery and reconstruction efforts in disaster-stricken areas. Reconstruction Minister Takao Makino is scheduled to visit Iwate and Miyagi prefectures.
In December, Takaichi visited Fukushima Prefecture for the first time since taking office. At the time, her visit included inspecting the status of decommissioning work at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.
