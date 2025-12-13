Fake Japan Prime Minister’s Office Website Could Spread Malware



A screenshot of a fake Prime Minister’s Office website with text that means fake website added

Authorities have confirmed the existence of a fake Prime Minister’s Office website, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference on Friday.

He urged the public to exercise caution, warning that anyone who accesses the site could have their personal information stolen or have their computer infected with malware.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued an alert on Thursday through its official website and social media account. Officials said they were not aware of any damages so far, such as personal information being leaked. The National Police Agency has responded by sharing information with companies associated with antivirus software, among other steps.

Kihara said the spread of false information could sow confusion and misunderstanding among the public and “cannot be overlooked.”