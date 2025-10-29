Trump Met Abductees’ Families at Takaichi’s Request; Whether He’ll Broach Topic with Kim Unclear

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

U.S. President Donald Trump, third from right, and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, second from right, meet with families of Japanese abducted by North Korea at the State Guest House in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s direct request to U.S. President Donald Trump helped realize his meeting on Tuesday with families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea, though coordination between Japan and the United States initially faced difficulties.

Takaichi told reporters after a meeting with Trump on Tuesday that she had requested his understanding and cooperation on the abduction issue, saying that she had received reply from Trump that he would give his full support.

The Japanese side had requested a meeting between Trump and the families, but the U.S. side had responded that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would handle it. Responding to Takaichi’s request during the bilateral talks, Trump attended the beginning of the meeting with the families along with Takaichi after their talks.

During the meeting with the families, Trump said that the abduction issue is always on his mind and that he will do his utmost on the matter. However, when asked by reporters whether he would bring up the issue with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump avoided a clear answer. Trump, who has not met with Kim since the start of his second term, said that he hasn’t done anything yet and has been busy.

Trump was cautious about meeting with the families, according to a senior official of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, because of “consideration for the impact on a possible U.S.-North Korea summit, for which he has shown eagerness.” North Korea claims the abduction issue has been “resolved.”

Trump, who is visiting South Korea from Wednesday, expressed his willingness to meet Kim, telling reporters that he would very much like to meet him if Kim wants to. He also indicated he might extend his stay in South Korea if there is a possibility of a meeting with Kim.

While it remains unclear whether Trump will actually meet Kim, a high-ranking official of the Japanese government said, “It’s essential to have Trump’s cooperation to push Pyongyang on the abduction issue.”