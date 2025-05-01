Ishiba Opposes CDPJ’s Proposed Consumption Tax Cut; Says Measures to Stabilize Rice Prices and Support Wage Increases Should Be Prioritized
16:20 JST, May 1, 2025
MANILA — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday expressed his opposition to a proposed plan to cut consumption taxes, questioning the effectiveness of the measure to combat rising prices.
“[A consumption tax cut] would also reduce the burden on high-income earners and those who consume large amounts. Considering that those who suffer the most from rising prices are low-income earners, what will that mean?” Ishiba said to reporters in Manila, where he was visiting as part of an official trip that took him to the Philippines and Vietnam.
The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan has proposed a plan to reduce the consumption tax rate on food items to 0% for a year but has not specified a source of funding.
Ishiba said the CDPJ’s proposal “has problems such as if businesses can cope with two system changes in such a short period, and how the administrative burden will be handled.”
The prime minister also said government measures such as supporting wage hikes and releasing stockpiled rice to stabilize rice prices must be “thoroughly worked out first.”
Regarding the second round of Japan-U.S. ministerial-level talks on U.S. tariff policy, Ishiba said: “Our basic stance remains totally unchanged. We will continue to demand the withdrawal of the policy.”
“This is not about who gains or loses,” Ishiba added, stressing the importance of reaching an agreement acceptable to both sides.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. Talks About Car, Rice Exports During Meetings with Akazawa; Trump Mentions Japan’s Defense Burden, Ministers Don’t
-
With No Powerful Negotiator, Japan Fails in Bid to Win Exclusion from U.S. Tariffs; Japan Assesses Post-‘Liberation Day’ Position
-
Ishiba: Japan-U.S. Tariff Talks Should Produce Desirable Model for Other Countries
-
Trump Assigns Bessent, Greer to Lead Trade Negotiations with Japan; Japan Picks Economic Revitalization Minister Akazawa
-
China Intensifies Strategy to Block U.S. Intervention in Case of Conflict in Taiwan or South China Sea
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- U.S. Tariffs to Deal Serious Blow to Asia’s Emerging Economies; Firms with Production Bases in Southeast Asia May Be Forced to Restructure
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Stock Prices Swing: Red and Blue Change Places Daily in Tokyo
- Trump Aims to ‘Shock and Awe’ with Tariff Policy; Japanese Business Leader Examines U.S. Moves