Akazawa Arrives in U.S. for 2nd Round of Tariff Talks; ‘Win-Win’ Solution Sought by Economic Revitalization Minister

Kentaro Kuroki / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, center, arrives at Washington Dulles International Airport near Washington on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a second round of tariff negotiations with officials from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, expressing his desire for a “win-win” solution.

“Unless [the tariff measures] are reviewed, they will continue to seriously damage our economy,” Akazawa told reporters at an airport near Washington after his arrival.

Akazawa is scheduled to hold discussions on Thursday with U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, the negotiators on the U.S. side.

He intends to request a review of various measures, including automobile and reciprocal tariffs, emphasizing his desire to “move toward a win-win agreement” that will benefit both Japan and the United States.

Akazawa will return to Japan on Saturday after the tariff discussions.