Japan, Philippines Agree to Negotiate Security Cooperation Agreement; ‘Quasi-Ally’ Relationship Eyed

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.  shake hands after the joint press conference in Manila on Tuesday.

By Masashi Yamaguchi / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

19:35 JST, April 30, 2025

MANILA – Japan and the Philippines agreed on Tuesday to start negotiations on an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) to enable the Self-Defense Forces and the Filipino military to provide each other with commodities such as foodstuff and fuel.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met at the presidential palace in Manila and talked for about one and a half hours. They agreed to establish a “quasi-ally” relationship through the deepening of security cooperation, with China’s increasingly hegemonic moves in mind.

