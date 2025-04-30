Japan’s Industry Minister, Thai Deputy PM Meet in Bangkok for 1st Energy and Industry Dialogue Meeting; Agree to Promote Various Types of Vehicles

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto, right, and Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira pose for a photo in Bangkok on Tuesday.

BANGKOK — Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto held talks with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira in Bangkok on Tuesday and issued a joint statement emphasizing the importance of promoting not only electric vehicles (EVs) but also other types of vehicles, including hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs).

The talks were held at the first meeting of the Energy and Industry Dialogue, a framework established by the Japanese and Thai governments to strengthen economic cooperation.

The two countries agreed to work together to stimulate demand for vehicles with different propulsion systems. It was also confirmed that stimulating demand for pickup trucks, for which major Japanese automakers have strong sales, is important for maintaining the supply chain.

The Thai government is prioritizing the promotion of the EV industry and providing subsidies for sales. As a result, Chinese manufacturers specializing in EVs are gaining a stronger foothold in Thailand, while Japanese manufacturers are losing market share. By issuing the joint statement, the Japanese government is apparently hoping to slow down the rapid shift to EVs in the Thai market.

Muto and Pichai also exchanged information on the tariffs imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“[The U.S. tariffs] also have a significant impact on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations,” Muto said at a press conference after the meeting. “We would like to engage in constructive dialogue with the United States while working with other countries.”