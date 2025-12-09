Chinese Side Did Not Respond to Hotline Regarding Radar Directed at Japan ASDF Jets, Japanese Govt Sources Say

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Chinese defense authorities did not respond when the Japanese side attempted to make contact using a dedicated hotline regarding Chinese military aircraft directing radar at Japanese Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets, according to Japanese government sources.

The hotline is a communication system that connects the Japanese and Chinese defense authorities.

The incident highlighted China’s stance, as it even refused to have a dialogue with Japanese defense authorities.

On Saturday, the Chinese Navy’s aircraft carrier Liaoning sailed northeast between Okinawa Island and Okidaitojima Island, conducting a total of about 100 takeoffs and landings of carrier-based fighter jets and other aircraft.

On the day, Chinese military aircraft, launched from the Liaoning, directed radar at ASDF jets twice that were conducting airspace intrusion countermeasures against the Chinese aircraft.

Japan used the hotline in response to the incident, according to the sources.

During talks with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun in Malaysia on Nov. 1, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi emphasized the importance of ensuring the appropriate and reliable operation of the hotline. They also agreed on the importance of strengthening dialogue and exchanges at all levels, including between defense authorities.

The hotline, established in March 2023, is a pillar of the “maritime and aerial communication mechanism,” or an emergency communication system between the defense authorities, launched in June 2018.

The hotline was first used in May 2023 between then Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and then Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu. However, since then, a senior Japanese Defense Ministry official said that “there has been no practical use.”

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference on Monday that he would refrain from answering questions about the hotline’s actual usage.

“It’s extremely important for Japan and China to ensure timely communication between defense authorities to avoid unforeseen clashes,” Kihara added.

The Japanese government intends to keep urging China to engage in dialogue, as it would make it difficult to prevent clashes between the Chinese military and Self-Defense Forces if the two countries fail to communicate during emergencies.