Rubio Unlikely to Visit Japan, S. Korea Soon
14:36 JST, July 4, 2025
Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)—U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now unlikely to visit Japan and South Korea soon, government officials of the two East Asian nations have indicated.
This is due to circumstances on the U.S. side, the officials said Thursday.
Washington is apparently prioritizing its response to the tense Middle East situation, informed sources said. U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are scheduled to meet in Washington on Monday.
Rubio had been considering visiting Japan and South Korea in line with his planned trip to Malaysia next week to attend a foreign ministers’ meeting related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
