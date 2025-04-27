Home>Politics>Defense & Security

Chinese Aircraft Conduct Flight Drills on Aircraft Carrier near Japan’s Okinawa Pref.; About 130 Takeoffs, Landings Observed

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Shandong, a Chinese aircraft carrier, is seen in Dalian, China, in May 2020.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:59 JST, April 27, 2025

The Chinese Navy aircraft carrier Shandong was seen near Okinawa Prefecture from Wednesday to Friday, with aircraft on board conducting 130 takeoff and landing drills, the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

During the period of the drills, the Shandong sailed 700-500 kilometers on the Pacific Ocean south of Miyako and Yonaguni islands in the prefecture.

A Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer warned and surveilled the aircraft carrier and confirmed that Chinese fighter aircraft and helicopters conducted flight drills.

On Friday, the Shandong sailed toward the South China Sea.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Defense & Security Page

Defense & Security Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING