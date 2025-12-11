The Japan News / Weekly Edition (12/12-12/18)
Weekly Edition Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Asahi Breweries Sales Drop in Nov.
-
Japan Authorities Urge Vigilance After ‘Subsequent Quake Advisory...
-
Up to 199,000 Deaths Estimated From Mega-Tsunami; Most Recent Occ...
-
Govt to Broaden Definitions of Dangerous Driving for Speeding, Co...
-
Nearly 900 Had Driver’s Licenses Suspended for Drunk Cycling in J...
-
Originator Profile to Verify Online Information Sources
-
Art Museum in Akita Holds Exhibition Focusing on ‘Gazing,’ Inviti...
-
JR East to Unveil Suica's New Mascot around Nov. 2026
Popular articles in the past week
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Ho...
-
American Playwright Jeremy O. Harris Arrested in Japan on Alleged...
-
High School in Kyoto Says Students Shoplifted during Recent Schoo...
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi's ...
-
75% of Myanmar People Reject Army's Political Involvement, Accord...
-
Japan's Steelmakers Turn to Hydrogen in Decarbonization Efforts, ...
-
Heavy Rains in Asia: Support for Victims, Flood-Control Measures ...
-
Japan's Domestic Airlines Get Approval to Coordinate Domestic Fli...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Japan’s Hopes for Seafood Exports Shot Down in China Spat
-
Govt Plans to Urge Municipalities to Help Residents Cope with Ris...
-
Essential Services Shortage to Hit Japan's GDP By Up to ¥76 Tril....
-
Japan Prime Minister Takaichi Vows to Have Country Exit Deflation...
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to...
-
Japan GDP Down Annualized 1.8% in July-Sept.
-
Niigata Gov. to OK Restart of N-Plant; Kashiwazaki-Kariwa May Be ...
-
JR East Suica's Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be P...
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
English-language Kabuki, Kyogen Entertain Audiences in Tokyo; Portland State University Professor Emeritus, Graduates Perform
-
Noodle Dining Shunsai / Rich Oyster Ramen to Savor at Odasaga; Experienced 68-year-old Owner Creates Numerous Ramen Varieties
-
Yomiuri International Cooperation Prize: Prize fosters future generations of professionals
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (12/5-12/11)
-
People Keep Loved Ones’ Ashes Close in Special Jewelry, Small Urns as Unique Way to Memorialize Them
