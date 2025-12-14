Hot word :

Engine Failure Forces United Airlines Flight to Return to DC-Area Airport

HOUMAN HEMMATI/via REUTERS
Smoke rises during an incident involving a United Airlines plane on the tarmac at Dulles International Airport, in Dulles, Virginia, U.S., December 13, 2025, in this still image obtained from social media.

Reuters

12:22 JST, December 14, 2025

Dec 13 (Reuters) – A United Airlines UAL.O flight bound for Tokyo was forced to return to Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia on Saturday afternoon after experiencing an engine failure during departure, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

A United spokesperson said the flight landed shortly after takeoff due to the loss of power in one engine. There were no reported injuries among the 275 passengers and 15 crew members aboard, the spokesperson said.

Photographs and videos posted to the social media site X showed smoke billowing from near the runway at Dulles, which is located about 25 miles (40 km) from Washington, D.C., and the closest international airport to the U.S. capital.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident on United Flight 803, which involved a Boeing 777-200 aircraft.

A piece of the plane’s engine cover separated and caught fire, sparking a brush fire on the ground at the airport, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on X. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said the fire was extinguished.

The flight will be rescheduled for later on Saturday on a different aircraft, a United spokesperson said.

