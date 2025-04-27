Russia Says Last Ukrainian Troops Expelled from Kursk Region, Kyiv Denies Assertion

Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to a report of Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov via video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia April 26, 2025.

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed on Saturday what he said was the complete failure of an offensive by Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk region after Moscow said they had beenexpelled from the last village they had been holding.

Russia also confirmed for the first time that North Korean soldiers have been fighting alongside Russian troops in Kursk, with the chief of the military General Staff praising their “heroism” in helping to drive out the Ukrainians.

However, Kyiv denied that its forces had been expelled from Kursk and said they were also still operating in Belgorod, another Russian region bordering Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces seized a swathe of territory in Kursk region last August in a surprise incursion that embarrassed Putin. Russian forces, later reinforced by North Korean troops, have been trying ever since to drive them out.

Putin, speaking amid intensified diplomatic efforts by the Trump administration to end the Ukraine conflict, said the expulsion of Ukrainian forces from Russian soil opened the way for further Russian successes inside Ukraine.

“The Kyiv regime’s adventure has completely failed,” Putin said in video footage released by the Kremlin that showed him receiving a report from the head of Russia’s general staff, Valery Gerasimov.

“The full defeat of the enemy in the Kursk border region creates conditions for further successful actions by our forces on other important parts of the front,” Putin added.

Gerasimov told Putin that the last occupied settlement in the Kursk region, the village of Gornal, had been “liberated from Ukrainian units” on Saturday.

“Thus the defeat of the armed formations of the Ukrainian armed forces that had invaded the Kursk region has been completed,” Gerasimov said.

The Ukrainian military, in a statement later posted on social media platform Telegram, said its forces were continuing their operations in some districts of Kursk region.

Ukraine also denied Gerasimov’s assertion that all Ukrainian “sabotage groups” had been “liquidated” in Belgorod region, where Kyiv’s forces launched an incursion last month.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield assertions of either side.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said the armed forces were now helping authorities in the Kursk region to restore “peaceful life” and to remove mines planted there.

NORTH KOREANS

Gerasimov praised the North Korean officers and soldiers’ contribution in Kursk, saying they had shown “high professionalism, fortitude, courage and heroism”, fulfilling combat tasks “shoulder to shoulder” with Russian servicemen.

North Korea sent an estimated total of 14,000 troops, including 3,000 reinforcements to replace its losses, Ukrainian officials said. Lacking armoured vehicles and drone warfare experience, they took heavy casualties but adapted quickly.

Russia had previously neither confirmed nor denied the presence of North Korean troops in Kursk.

Russia’s military cooperation with North Korea has grown rapidly since Moscow became internationally isolated after invading Ukraine in February 2022.

Kyiv says North Korea has supplied Russia with vast amounts of artillery shells as well as rocket systems, thousands of troops and ballistic missiles, which Moscow began using for strikes against Ukraine at the end of 2023.

Russia and North Korea have denied weapons transfers, which would violate U.N. embargoes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had hoped his forces’ seizure of Russian territory would give him a bargaining chip in any future talks to end the war in his country.

Zelenskiy held what the White House described as a “very productive” meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday in Rome, where both leaders were attending the funeral of Pope Francis.

Trump is pressuring Zelenskiy to agree to give up some Ukrainian territory to help end the three-year war that has caused large-scale casualties and devastation in cities, towns and villages across Ukraine.