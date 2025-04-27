Argentina Bids Farewell to Pope Francis with ‘Symbolic Embrace’ at Open-Air Mass in Buenos Aires

Reuters

People pray outside the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Cathedral, following the death of Pope Francis, in Buenos Aires, Argentina April 26, 2025.

BUENOS AIRES, April 26 (Reuters) – Argentines bid farewell to Pope Francis on Saturday, holding a massive open-air mass in front of the cathedral where he served as the archbishop of Buenos Aires before his papacy.

Giant screens and displays highlighted the figure of Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the son of Italian immigrants born in Buenos Aires in 1936 who made history by defending the poor as the first Latin American pope.

The historic Plaza de Mayo was filled with young people and families, communities to whom Pope Francis repeatedly extended encouraging messages.

“For a lot of us young people who were distant from the Church, Francis’ legacy brought us closer,” Daniela Wenceslao, 26, said.

“Today, Francis is the most important person in our country, and we want to pay this small tribute in his name.”

Earlier in the day, the Vatican hosted a massive funeral and humble burial for Pope Francis, who reigned for 12 years. Pope Francis died at the age of 88 after suffering a stroke on Monday.

In Buenos Aires, Jorge Garcia Cuerva, the current Archbishop of Buenos Aires, delivered a sermon to thousands of people holding photos of Francis, white flowers and Argentine flags.

“We still can’t fully understand or grasp his global leadership; we cry because we already miss him so much,” Cuerva said. “We cry for Francis, we do so from the bottom of our hearts, without shame.”

Following the sermon, a caravan began around the Plaza de Mayo as a “symbolic embrace” for Francis’ legacy, as well as a pilgrimage to impoverished areas of the city.

“(Francis) is resting, but there’s a pain in my heart. But his presence is here, right now, it’s as if his spirit is still here,” said Ruth Lopez, 58, a caretaker for the elderly.

Later in the day, the pope’s beloved San Lorenzo de Almagro soccer club paid homage to their holiest fan in their first game after the pontiff died. Players wore shirts with the pope’s picture and the stadium was filled with pictures, flags and even a life-sized statue of the pope.

The office of libertarian President Javier Milei praised Pope Francis’ emphasis on interfaith dialogue, building spirituality among young people, and his cost-cutting initiatives at the Vatican.

Milei himself led the Argentine delegation to the Vatican during Francis’ funeral.

During Francis’ illness there was an outpouring of support throughout the country and widespread sorrow after his death. But there was also regret among many that Francis never returned to Argentina as pope.