Don’t Let AI ‘Rip off’ Artists, Beatles Star Mccartney Warns UK Government
15:27 JST, January 27, 2025
Beatles musician Paul McCartney has warned that artificial intelligence could be used to “rip off” artists, urging the British government to make sure upcoming copyright reforms protect its creative industries. Globally the music and film industries are grappling with the legal and ethical implications of AI models that can produce their own output after being trained on popular works, without necessarily paying the creators of the original content.
Brazilians jubilant at ‘I’m Still Here’ historic Oscar nomination for best picture
As the long-awaited Oscar nominations were released on Thursday, Brazilians flooded social media cheering and celebrating every mention of “I’m Still Here” – a total of three. Directed by Brazilian Walter Salles, and co-produced with France, the film picked up nominations for best picture, best international feature, and best actress, for Fernanda Torres.
