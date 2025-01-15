Home>News Services>Reuters

South Korean Investigators Arrest Impeached President Yoon, Ending Weeks-Long Standoff (UPDATE 3)

KOREA POOL/Pool via REUTERS, Tyrone Siu
Left: A motorcade believed to be carrying impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol following his arrest drives down a road, in Seoul, South Korea, January 15, 2025.
Right: South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), in Gwacheon, South Korea, January 15, 2025.

Reuters

10:34 JST, January 15, 2025 (updated at 11:45 JST)

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean authorities arrested impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday over insurrection accusations related to his Dec. 3 martial law declaration, investigators said.

A motorcade was seen leaving the gates of his hillside residence where Yoon has been holed up for weeks behind barbed wire barriers and a small army of personal security.

Earlier more than 3,000 police officers and anti-corruption investigators had gathered there before dawn, pushing through throngs of Yoon supporters and members of his ruling People Power Party protesting attempts to detain him.

Yoon’s lawyers have argued attempts to detain Yoon are illegal and are designed to publicly humiliate him. The warrant investigators secured for his arrest is the first ever issued against an incumbent South Korean president.

As local news broadcasters reported that Yoon’s detention may come soon, some minor scuffles broke out between tearful pro-Yoon protesters and police near the residence, according to a Reuters witness at the scene.

Yoon’s declaration of martial law stunned South Koreans and plunged one of Asia’s most vibrant democracies into an unprecedented period of political turmoil. Lawmakers voted to impeach him and remove him from duties on Dec. 14.

Separately, the Constitutional Court is deliberating over to uphold that impeachment and permanently remove him from office.

REUTERS/Tyrone Siu, Kim Hong-Ji
Left: Police officers and investigators of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials pass through the entrance to the official residence of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, as authorities are seeking to execute an arrest warrant, in Seoul, South Korea, January 15, 2025.
Right: Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s supporters scuffle with police officers as authorities seek to execute an arrest warrant, in Seoul, South Korea, January 15, 2025.
