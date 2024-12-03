Trump Says Tax Incentives and Tariffs Will Make US Steel Stronger, Reiterates Opposition to Purchase by Nippon Steel

Pool via Reuters/File Photo

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with House Republicans at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Washington, DC, U.S. on November 13, 2024

Dec 2 (Reuters) – U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday a series of tax incentives and tariffs will make U.S. Steel strong again, as he reiterated his opposition to Nippon Steel’s planned purchase of the company.

“I am totally against the once great and powerful U.S. Steel being bought by a foreign company, in this case Nippon Steel of Japan,” Trump wrote on his social-media platform Truth Social.

“I will block this deal from happening. Buyer Beware!!!”