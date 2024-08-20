US Condemns ‘Dangerous Actions’ by China against Philippine Vessels

REUTERS/Adrian Portugal/File Photo

]Chinese Maritime Militia vessels are pictured near the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, March 5, 2024.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department condemned “dangerous actions” by China on Monday against Philippine vessels in the South China Sea.

Chinese ships “employed reckless maneuvers, deliberately colliding with two Philippine Coast Guard ships, causing structural damage and jeopardizing the safety of the crew onboard,” the department said in a statement.