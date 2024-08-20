Home>News Services>Reuters

US Condemns ‘Dangerous Actions’ by China against Philippine Vessels

REUTERS/Adrian Portugal/File Photo
]Chinese Maritime Militia vessels are pictured near the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, March 5, 2024.

Reuters

12:08 JST, August 20, 2024

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department condemned “dangerous actions” by China on Monday against Philippine vessels in the South China Sea.

Chinese ships “employed reckless maneuvers, deliberately colliding with two Philippine Coast Guard ships, causing structural damage and jeopardizing the safety of the crew onboard,” the department said in a statement.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING