US Condemns ‘Dangerous Actions’ by China against Philippine Vessels
12:08 JST, August 20, 2024
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department condemned “dangerous actions” by China on Monday against Philippine vessels in the South China Sea.
Chinese ships “employed reckless maneuvers, deliberately colliding with two Philippine Coast Guard ships, causing structural damage and jeopardizing the safety of the crew onboard,” the department said in a statement.
