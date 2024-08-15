Home>News Services>Reuters

CIA Director Will Be in Qatar for Gaza Ceasefire Talks, Source Says

REUTERS/Craig Hudson
Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency William Burns　in Washington, U.S., June 12, 2024.

Reuters

15:39 JST, August 15, 2024

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns will be in Qatar for talks on a ceasefire in Gaza on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Burns would be accompanied by Brett McGurk, the White House coordinator for the Middle East and Africa. The CIA declined to comment on the matter in line with its policy of not disclosing the director’s travel.

