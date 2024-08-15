CIA Director Will Be in Qatar for Gaza Ceasefire Talks, Source Says
15:39 JST, August 15, 2024
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns will be in Qatar for talks on a ceasefire in Gaza on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Burns would be accompanied by Brett McGurk, the White House coordinator for the Middle East and Africa. The CIA declined to comment on the matter in line with its policy of not disclosing the director’s travel.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. President Joe Biden Drops Out of the 2024 Race after Disastrous Debate Inflamed Age Concerns
-
Widespread Technology Outage Disrupts Flights, Banks, Media Outlets and Companies around the World
-
How Lahaina’s More than 150-year-old Banyan Tree Is Coming Back to Life after Devastating Fire
-
US and Allies Prepare to Defend Israel as Netanyahu Says It’s Already in ‘Multi-Front War’ with I
-
Taiwan’s Air Force Cancels Drills as Typhoon Approaches. Naval and Land Exercises to Continue
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- Japan Cuts Growth Forecast, Prime Minister Warns of Weak-Yen Pain
- Major Japanese Real Estate Companies Broaden Presence in Asia; Technologies to Tackle Environmental Issues Attracting Interest
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact