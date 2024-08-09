Iraqi Teen Detained in Vienna After Taylor Swift Attack Plot Foiled

Reuters

People and security walk outside Happel stadium after Taylor Swift’s three concerts this week were canceled after the government confirmed a planned attack at the stadium in Vienna, Austria, August 8, 2024.

BERLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) – An 18-year-old Iraqi national was detained in Vienna in connection with investigations into an alleged plot to strike a Taylor Swift concert in the Austrian capital, the interior ministry said on Friday.

The Iraqi national is said to have come from the same circle as the main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian with North Macedonian roots, according to the ministry.