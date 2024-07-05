Peru and Ecuador to Join Efforts on Security and Oil Integration
16:52 JST, July 5, 2024
LIMA, July 4 (Reuters) – The presidents of Peru and Ecuador pledged to join efforts to fight transnational organized crime and also discussed new possibilities for oil processing, Peruvian Dina Boluarte said on Thursday.
Boluarte made the remarks in Lima after meeting with her Ecuadorian counterpart, Daniel Noboa, in which the two signed a joint declaration between the Latin American countries.
“We have managed to define commitments with collaborative approaches to confront transnational organized crime,” Boluarte said, specifying that her and Noboa had talked about cooperation on migration and illegal mining.
On oil integration, the leaders addressed “the possibility of processing Ecuadorian oil in the Talara refinery,” said Boluarte, without further details in a speech accompanied by Noboa.
The Talara refinery belongs to state-run Petroperu, Peru’s cash-strapped oil firm that is struggling under multi-million debts and has little liquidity to maintain its operations.
