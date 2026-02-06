Fire at a Pennsylvania Hospital Forces the Evacuation of Dozens of Patients

The Associated Press

This photo provided by NEPA Fire Photography, shows firefighters battling a blaze at the Lehigh Valley Hospital on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026 in Dickson City, Pa.

A fire tore through a northeastern Pennsylvania hospital, sending smoke billowing into the air as dozens of patients were evacuated and emergency medical crews were rushed in from across the region, authorities said.

No one was reported injured by the Wednesday night blaze at the Lehigh Valley Hospital campus in Dickson City, which drew all available emergency medical services within a 50-mile (80-kilometer) radius, fire officials said. The facility remained closed Thursday while the damage was assessed, hospital spokesperson Shellie Wass said.

Bystander video showed smoke rising over the hospital’s entrance as firefighters on ladders worked to contain the blaze. One video appeared to show patients, some on gurneys, being loaded into a line of ambulances for transport to other hospitals.

The fire started on the roof of an older medical office building formerly known as Scranton Orthopedics and did not begin inside the attached main hospital building, officials said.

More than 70 hospital patients were evacuated, most to other area hospitals. Geisinger hospitals received 13 of them, including 12 who were transported to Geisinger Community Medical Center and one to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Geisinger spokesperson Richard Mattei said.

As of Thursday morning, five patients were listed in fair condition, three in good condition and one in critical condition. The other four had been released, Geisinger said, though it didn’t specify whether the patients’ conditions were related to the fire.

Dickson City Fire Chief Richard Chowanec said the alarm was upgraded upon arrival to bring in additional resources. Police from throughout the area were helping hospital staff and emergency medical crews evacuate patients when firefighters arrived.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said on X that state police, the emergency management agency and the health department responded to the fire.

“Thank you to every first responder running toward danger to help their fellow Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said. “Lori and I are praying for the staff, patients, their families, and the entire community tonight.”

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan Jr., whose district includes the city, also thanked first responders, calling their actions swift and professional.