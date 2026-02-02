Milan’s Historic Trams at Night as the City Gears up for the Winter Olympic Games, in Photos

The Associated Press

A traditional vintage tram travels on rails at the Peace Arch past a Milan Cortina Winter Olympics banner, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026.

MILAN (AP) — Milan’s tram network is one of Italy’s largest and oldest, with the core fleet dating back to the late 19th century. The network began with horse-drawn carriages, switching to steam in 1878 and becoming fully electrified by 1901.

The polished raised cabins, wooden interiors and ornate lighting of the oldest trams still operating, dating from 1927-1930, offer the perspective of a bygone era, especially alongside sleeker, modern models.