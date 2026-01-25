Hot word :

Toyota Recalls 162,000 Trucks over Faulty Screens

AP file photo
A view of a 2024 Toyota Tundra 4×4 truck, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Kennesaw, Ga.

The Associated Press

11:54 JST, January 25, 2026

NEW YORK (AP) — Toyota announced Friday it would recall about 162,000 pickup trucks in the United States after it was discovered that the vehicles’ multimedia displays could compromise driver safety.

The recall affects the company’s model year 2024-2025 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid line of trucks. Affected customers are currently being notified, according to a statement from Toyota.

The Japanese automaker warns that the screens may “become stuck on a camera view” or go completely dark under certain circumstances, creating situations where drivers aren’t able to see their backup camera feed when reversing. Toyota says this malfunction potentially violates federal safety standards.

