Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>News Services>Associated Press

Library under Construction in South Korea Collapses, Killing 1 and Trapping 3 under Rubble

Cho Nam-soo/Yonhap via AP
Firefighters try to rescue workers trapped under a collapsed structure at a library construction site in Gwangju, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025.

The Associated Press

12:29 JST, December 12, 2025

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A library under construction in South Korea collapsed on Thursday, leaving one worker dead and three others trapped under the rubble, officials said.

Four workers were initially buried in the collapse in the southern city of Gwangju.

One of them was pulled out but later declared dead at a nearby hospital, local emergency officer Ahn Gyun-jae told a televised briefing. Ahn said rescuers found the location of a second worker and were trying to retrieve that person.

Ahn said authorities have mobilized cranes, drones, thermal imaging cameras and rescue dogs.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Associated Press Page

Associated Press Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING