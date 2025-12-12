US Playwright Jeremy O. Harris Released 3 Weeks after Arrest in Japan for Alleged Drug Smuggling
11:27 JST, December 12, 2025
TOKYO (AP) — The American playwright and actor Jeremy O. Harris has been released from detention in Japan three weeks after he was taken into custody on suspicion of smuggling the psychedelic drug ecstasy.
The 36-year-old Harris, known for his Tony-nominated “ Slave Play,” was freed from police custody Monday, the Tomishiro police department told The Associated Press on Wednesday. It declined to say if Harris, who also starred in “Emily in Paris,” was released on bail or if he had left the country.
Officers at Naha Airport on Japan’s southern island of Okinawa arrested Harris on Nov. 16 for an alleged violation of customs law for having 0.78 grams (0.0275 ounces ) of the crystalized drug, also known as MDMA, in a container in a tote bag he was carrying.
You may also like to readAmerican Playwright Jeremy O. Harris Arrested in Japan on Alleged Drug Smuggling
Harris had left London’s Heathrow Airport two days earlier and transited in Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport before arriving in Naha for sightseeing, customs officials said.
Harris was arrested on the spot and taken into custody by the Tomishiro police, which sent the case to prosecutors for further investigation and possible indictment.
The Naha District Public Prosecutors Office refused to confirm whether his case has been dropped or still being investigated.
AP requests for comment from Harris’ representatives in the U.S. were not returned Tuesday.
Japanese criminal procedures allow investigators to keep a suspect in custody for up to 23 days before indictment.
Harris debuted with “Slave Play,” which he wrote as a graduate student at the Yale School of Drama. The play incited controversy with its provocative mix of race, class and sexual taboos when it premiered off-Broadway in 2018. It earned a Tony nomination for best play the following year but did not win an award.
He’s also cameoed as himself on a rebooted “Gossip Girl” and served as a coproducer on several episodes of HBO’s hit series “Euphoria.”
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
American Playwright Jeremy O. Harris Arrested in Japan on Alleged Drug Smuggling
-
Taiwan President Shows Support for Japan in China Dispute with Sushi Lunch
-
Japan Trying to Revive Wartime Militarism with Its Taiwan Comments, China’s Top Paper Says
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average as JGB Yields, Yen Rise on Rate-Hike Bets
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Licks Wounds after Selloff Sparked by BOJ Hike Bets (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Hopes for Seafood Exports Shot Down in China Spat
-
Essential Services Shortage to Hit Japan’s GDP By Up to ¥76 Tril. By 2040
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
Japan GDP Down Annualized 1.8% in July-Sept.
-
Niigata Gov. to OK Restart of N-Plant; Kashiwazaki-Kariwa May Be Tepco’s 1st Restarted Plant Since 2011