Cable Cars Move Through Fall Leaves in Japan’s Tochigi Pref.
16:43 JST, October 31, 2025
Nasushiobara, Tochigi — Cable cars are carrying passengers through colorful autumn leaves at Hunter Mountain Shiobara ski resort in Nasushiobara, Tochigi Prefecture.
The ski resort operates cable cars along about a 2,400-meter route from the base of a mountain to its summit during the autumn leave season. Visitors can enjoy seeing maple and larch trees spread out below them during the roughly 10-minute one-way ride.
According to the ski resort, trees near the summit began changing color around early October this year. The autumn foliage is expected to last until around early November, and the cable cars are scheduled to be operated through Nov. 16.
