#Autumn Foliage #Nagano

Fall Foliage Hits Peak Color Around Scenic Waterfalls in Japan’s Nagano Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:18 JST, October 28, 2025

Hikers look up at the Yonako Daibakufu waterfalls in Suzaka, Nagano Prefecture, on Friday at the peak time for seeing the leaves turn color. The twin falls are at an altitude of 1,450 meters, with the Fudo Waterfall dropping 89 meters and the Gongen Waterfall going down 82 meters. The plummeting water contrasts with the red and yellow leaves of white birches, Erman’s birches and other trees. According to the city, the leaves will continue to be at peak color until October’s end. Visitors to the falls must pay a conservation fee of ¥500 per person until Monday on entering the area.

