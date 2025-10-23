Hot word :

Autumn Foliage Around Ryuzu no Taki Falls at Peak in Oku-Nikko Area, Tochigi Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The upper reaches of Ryuzu no taki falls, where the autumn foliage is at its peak, in the Oku-Nikko area of Tochigi Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:16 JST, October 23, 2025

The autumn foliage around the Ryuzu no taki waterfall has reached its peak in the Oku-Nikko area of Tochigi Prefecture.

This year, warm weather persisted even after the start of autumn, causing the autumnal colors in the Oku-Nikko area to appear about ten days later than usual, according to an official of the Nikko Natural Science Museum.

At the Ryuzu no taki waterfall and its upper reaches, the colors of the maple and Mongolian oak trees began turning after around Oct. 10, with the recent cold snap suddenly bringing with it peak autumn foliage.

