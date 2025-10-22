Autumn Colors Blanket at Hitachi Seaside Park, Ibaraki Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kochias at their peak autumn color at Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Sunday

Kochias at Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, have reached their peak autumn colors, captivating visitors.

Approximately 40,000 kochias have dyed the 2.3-hectare “Miharashi Hill” red.

According to the park’s management center, the leaves began changing color around October 5, and the autumn foliage can be enjoyed until around Saturday. Cosmos are also planted at the foot of the hill, allowing visitors to enjoy autumn plants alongside the kochia.

A 31-year-old public servant from Tochigi City, who visited with his family, smiled and said, “It was more beautiful than I expected and gave us a memorable experience.”

Admission fee is 800 yen for adults (until Sunday). Free for junior high school students and younger.