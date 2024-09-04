Floating Lanterns Carry Away Souls of Departed in Tochigi Pref. City; Closing out Bon Holiday Events
12:38 JST, September 4, 2024
ASHIKAGA, Tochigi — Toro-nagashi, a lantern-floating event to soothe the souls of the dead, was held on the Watarase River’s bank in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, on Aug. 17.
Participants watched lanterns float on the river while offering prayers to their ancestors and loved ones who have died.
In Ashikaga, toro-nagashi has been held on Aug. 17 every year since 1950. During the event, people see off the souls of ancestors and deceased loved ones to the otherworld at the end of the Bon holidays, when souls are believed to spend time with the living.
On Aug. 17 this year, people put their hands together and floated lanterns down the river.
“When I see the lanterns floating away, it feels like our ancestors are going back,” said Masami Suzuki from Ashikaga, who attended Toro-nagashi with her mother.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Spicy Couscous Dish for Hot Summers; Addictive Spice Mix from North Africa to Make Stew
-
‘Jewelry box’ Cafe Brings 1980s Sparkle to Tokyo; ‘Felt Like I was Transported Back to the Showa Era’
-
Nagoya Restaurant’s Local Grilled Eel Specialty Serves Up Perfect Summer Dish; Michelin Guide-Listed Eatery Still Considered ‘Newcomer’
-
Nighttime Summer Festival to Be Held at Tokyo Museum; 6 Nights of Traditional Fun Include Access to Museum
-
Oita: Giant Geta Sandal Paraded, Celebrating a Local Craft Made for More Than a Century
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level