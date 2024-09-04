Floating Lanterns Carry Away Souls of Departed in Tochigi Pref. City; Closing out Bon Holiday Events

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People look at lanterns float on the Watarase River in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, on Aug. 17.

ASHIKAGA, Tochigi — Toro-nagashi, a lantern-floating event to soothe the souls of the dead, was held on the Watarase River’s bank in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, on Aug. 17.

Participants watched lanterns float on the river while offering prayers to their ancestors and loved ones who have died.

In Ashikaga, toro-nagashi has been held on Aug. 17 every year since 1950. During the event, people see off the souls of ancestors and deceased loved ones to the otherworld at the end of the Bon holidays, when souls are believed to spend time with the living.

On Aug. 17 this year, people put their hands together and floated lanterns down the river.

“When I see the lanterns floating away, it feels like our ancestors are going back,” said Masami Suzuki from Ashikaga, who attended Toro-nagashi with her mother.