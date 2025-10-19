Hearty Egyptian Meal of Rice, Pasta, Lentils

12:30 JST, October 19, 2025
A mixture of rice, legumes such as lentils, spaghetti, macaroni and tomato sauce, Egyptian koshari could be the perfect dish for you if you’re in the mood for something hearty and fortifying.
“Egyptians love it because it’s cheap and filling,” said Arab cuisine researcher Aki Komatsu, who showed me the recipe. “It’s a convenient meal for family gatherings because you can make a big batch all at once.”
Although you can buy koshari at shops in Egypt, the food is commonly cooked at home, just like cha-han fried rice in Japan. These days, you can even find koshari served at restaurants in Japan.
You can buy the lentils at large supermarkets. They don’t need to be rehydrated, just rinsed lightly. They’re boiled until tender and then drained.
Komatsu stir-fried short pieces of vermicelli pasta, known in Arabic as shariyah, and mixed them with the rice before cooking it. The pasta can be purchased at halal shops. As a substitute, it’s fine to break very thin capellini into short pieces.
To bring out the shariyah’s roasted aroma, Komatsu fried it in plenty of oil rather than boiling it. Leaving the oil in the pan while simmering the rice increases the richness of the dish. Once cooked, she mixed in boiled spaghetti and macaroni.
Komatsu seasoned the tomato sauce with vinegar and cayenne pepper to add sourness and spiciness. She slowly sauteed a generous portion of garlic in an ample amount of oil to bring out its aroma. She used not only canned diced tomatoes, but also tomato paste to boost the flavor and richness. She simmered the sauce with spices and then poured the mixture of rice and pasta over it.
The sauce brings a pleasant acidity and richness to the dish, while the aroma of the garlic stimulates the appetite. It’s fun to taste the variety of ingredients. A garnish of fried onions and chickpeas adds a crisp texture.
Koshari
Ingredients (serves 2):
- 1 cup rice (1 cup = 180 milliliters)
- 60 grams dried lentils (with skin)
- 50 grams macaroni
- 40 grams spaghetti
- 40 grams shariyah (or capellini)
- Fried onions to taste
- Canned chickpeas to taste
- For sauce
- 3 garlic cloves
- 1 tbsp tomato paste
- 1/2 canned diced tomatoes
- 1/2 tsp cumin powder
- 1 tsp coriander seeds
- Cayenne pepper to taste
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Drain lentils
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Saute shariyah.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Simmer the tomato sauce until thickened.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Add macaroni and spaghetti to rice.
Directions:
1. Rinse the lentils lightly. Boil them in water for 10-15 minutes until tender, and then drain.
2. Boil the macaroni and spaghetti, broken in half, according to the directions on the package. Drain and toss with a little oil.
3. Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons of oil in a pot. Saute the shariyah until it is deeply browned.
4. Add 260 milliliters of boiling water. Add the rinsed rice, lentils and a pinch of salt. Cover and simmer over low heat.
5. To make the sauce, heat 1 1/2 tablespoons of oil in a pot and saute the minced garlic until fragrant. Add 1 1/2 tablespoons vinegar, the tomato paste and canned tomatoes. Simmer until thickened.
6. Add the cumin, coriander, cayenne pepper, 1 teaspoon sugar and 150 milliliters water to the tomato sauce. Simmer until thickened. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
7. Mix the macaroni and spaghetti into the cooked rice and put the mixture on a plate. Top with sauce, and garnish with the fried onions and chickpeas.
Related Tags
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
My Sister Lost Her Child 2 Years Ago and I Still Don’t Know What to Say to Her
-
Japanese Beer Wins Gold at World Beer Cup for Hoppy Aroma, Hazy Look
-
Nagasaki: Inspired by TV Drama, Local Group Plants Cosmos on Hill Overlooking Gunkanjima
-
Expo Visitors Hit New Single-Day High; Friday Sees over 220,000 Attendees
-
10,000 Fireworks Light Up Morioka Night Sky as Part of Traditional End of Summer Festival
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation