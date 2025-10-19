Hearty Egyptian Meal of Rice, Pasta, Lentils

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Koshari

A mixture of rice, legumes such as lentils, spaghetti, macaroni and tomato sauce, Egyptian koshari could be the perfect dish for you if you’re in the mood for something hearty and fortifying.

“Egyptians love it because it’s cheap and filling,” said Arab cuisine researcher Aki Komatsu, who showed me the recipe. “It’s a convenient meal for family gatherings because you can make a big batch all at once.”

Although you can buy koshari at shops in Egypt, the food is commonly cooked at home, just like cha-han fried rice in Japan. These days, you can even find koshari served at restaurants in Japan.

You can buy the lentils at large supermarkets. They don’t need to be rehydrated, just rinsed lightly. They’re boiled until tender and then drained.

Komatsu stir-fried short pieces of vermicelli pasta, known in Arabic as shariyah, and mixed them with the rice before cooking it. The pasta can be purchased at halal shops. As a substitute, it’s fine to break very thin capellini into short pieces.

To bring out the shariyah’s roasted aroma, Komatsu fried it in plenty of oil rather than boiling it. Leaving the oil in the pan while simmering the rice increases the richness of the dish. Once cooked, she mixed in boiled spaghetti and macaroni.

Komatsu seasoned the tomato sauce with vinegar and cayenne pepper to add sourness and spiciness. She slowly sauteed a generous portion of garlic in an ample amount of oil to bring out its aroma. She used not only canned diced tomatoes, but also tomato paste to boost the flavor and richness. She simmered the sauce with spices and then poured the mixture of rice and pasta over it.

The sauce brings a pleasant acidity and richness to the dish, while the aroma of the garlic stimulates the appetite. It’s fun to taste the variety of ingredients. A garnish of fried onions and chickpeas adds a crisp texture.

Koshari

Ingredients (serves 2):