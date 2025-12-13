U.N. Specialized Agencies: Japan Must Take Lead in Setting Standards Through Dispatch of Senior Officials

The international order is on the brink of collapse, and the United Nations stands at a crossroads. Yet there is no other framework in which nearly all nations participate in creating international rules. The United Nations’ role remains crucial.

To support the United Nations, Japan should dispatch its personnel to serve as senior officials of international organizations and other groups and take the lead in making rules. It is crucial for Japan to engage in efforts to rebuild multilateral coordination systems.

Last month, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a U.N. specialized agency, held an election for its council president. Toshiyuki Onuma, the ambassador of the Japanese mission to ICAO, was elected as council president. This marks the first time that a person from an Asian country has been elected as the head of ICAO.

ICAO sets international standards for aircraft safety and flight attendant duty periods, among other matters.

A concern for aviation safety in recent years is the threat to civil aviation operations stemming from Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Onuma, a former official at the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry, is known for his expertise in aviation policy both in Japan and overseas. It is hoped that Onuma will utilize his accumulated knowledge to contribute to ensuring the safety of global air routes.

With Onuma’s election, there will be two Japanese nationals heading U.N. specialized agencies, of which there are 15. The other Japanese national is Masahiko Metoki, director general of the Universal Postal Union.

Holding senior positions at an international organization allows them to lead discussions about standards in specific fields and gather the latest information, making it a highly significant role.

Other Japanese nationals who held significant positions include Sadako Ogata, former U.N. high commissioner for refugees, and Yasushi Akashi, former U.N. undersecretary general.

The government must foster personnel with specialized talent with a long-term perspective. Language proficiency will also be essential to engage with representatives from various nations.

Strategic planning is necessary, while keeping an eye on when the term of a leader of an international organization ends.

In recent years, there have been more cases in which ministers or former ministers with a certain level of name recognition have been nominated for top positions in international organizations. Actually, the election for ICAO Council president was a contest between Egypt’s serving minister and Onuma.

To enhance Japan’s presence in the international community, it is also important to increase the number of Japanese officials working at the United Nations and other organizations, not just senior executives.

As of the end of last year, a total of 979 Japanese nationals worked at the United Nations itself, its specialized agencies and other U.N. organizations. Although this represents an increase of about 200 over the past decade, it remains the smallest number among the Group of Seven nations.

It is vital to recruit talented individuals from the private sector.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 13, 2025)