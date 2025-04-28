Shortage of Welfare Volunteers: Establish Appropriate System to Meet Changing Times

There is a serious shortage of commissioned welfare volunteers who are closely involved in welfare activities in local communities. In light of the changing times, their duties must be reviewed to prevent the system from waning.

Community bonds are weakening, and the number of people involved in neighborhood associations is declining. This is also true of welfare volunteers, who are at the forefront of supporting welfare in local communities.

Welfare volunteers are part-time local public servants commissioned by the health, labor and welfare minister. About 230,000 people nationwide serve as welfare volunteers without pay. They look after elderly people and respond to residents’ inquiries, thus acting as a liaison with the government.

They also have to handle various social issues such as children living in poverty as well as recluses and preventing elderly people living alone from becoming isolated. Despite the growing importance of these volunteers, the percentage of people willing to serve, compared to the overall capacity, has been declining in recent years.

Traditionally, the volunteers have been recommended by such groups as neighborhood associations, often from among retired individuals with free time or those whose children had grown up. However, with the declining membership in neighborhood associations and an increase in the number of elderly people and women who are working, it has often become difficult to find suitable candidates.

If the situation is left unaddressed, the system will become unsustainable. To maintain the system going forward, it is necessary to review the current state of their work, which has become akin to subcontracting for the government, and reduce the burden on the volunteers.

For example, some municipalities have required volunteers to submit opinion letters when households apply for public assistance, even though such a letter is not mandatory for public assistance applications.

In the case of households applying for financial aid programs for educational expenses, some municipalities have also requested that the volunteers ascertain households’ incomes and other information, even though this information can be confirmed through public documents such as tax exemption certificates.

In March, the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry requested the welfare ministry and other related entities to review the operation of the system, saying that such tasks are placing a burden on welfare volunteers.

The central and local governments should also examine other tasks that can be abolished or streamlined. Another issue that should probably be considered is the division of roles between the volunteers and local government officials who meet daily with residents for situations such as public assistance and nursing care.

It is also important to create an environment that allows welfare volunteers to balance their work with their welfare activities. The municipal government of Minato Ward, Tokyo, has started accepting activity reports and other documents from volunteers by mail instead of requiring them to submit them in person every month. The ward is also considering holding monthly meetings in the evenings or online.

Efforts tailored to specific local circumstances should constantly be made.

The welfare ministry has introduced a rule to allow a person to continue to serve as a volunteer during their term if they move to another municipality, provided certain conditions are met. Local governments are urged to explore ways to encourage individuals to become welfare volunteers through such steps as introducing a mechanism to find candidates by deepening cooperation with private companies and welfare organizations.

The smooth operation of the system requires ongoing efforts to ensure residents’ understanding of the roles and importance of welfare volunteers.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, April 28, 2025)