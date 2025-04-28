Myanmar Earthquake: Prioritize Relief Efforts and Achieve Ceasefire

Even though one month has passed since the earthquake struck, the civil war between the military and resistance forces in Myanmar continues, leaving many quake-affected people still living in appalling conditions.

The worsening humanitarian crisis cannot be overlooked. A ceasefire must be achieved and relief efforts expedited.

According to the military, the death toll from the earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28 has exceeded 3,700. However, the military controls only about 30% of the country, mainly urban areas, so the actual number of victims could be much higher.

Near the epicenter such as Mandalay in central Myanmar, many residents were killed or lost their homes due to building collapses. According to UNICEF, a total of 6.3 million people are in need of protection and assistance.

With temperatures reaching 40 C, residents in the disaster-stricken areas are still forced to live outdoors. Medical supplies are said to be insufficient, and damage to water supply pipes has reportedly made it difficult to secure clean water.

The risk of infectious diseases has increased amid the deterioration of hygienic conditions. Particularly, the lives and health of elderly people and children who are physically weak are at risk, as are those of pregnant women. Support for the victims cannot be delayed even for a moment.

However, relief efforts are not progressing because the military and resistance forces have not complied with their declarations of a ceasefire after the earthquake and have continued to fight. As a result, rescue operations remain unable to be started in many areas.

In particular, the military has continued to carry out airstrikes in disaster-stricken areas where resistance forces are located. In some areas, the military is reported to be obstructing rescue operations and the transport of relief supplies.

The military appears to view the earthquake as an opportunity to escape international isolation. Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of the Myanmar military, attended a summit meeting of leaders from neighboring countries held in Thailand in early April and called for assistance.

It is extremely unusual for Min Aung Hlaing to attend an international conference since the military overthrew the pro-democracy government in the 2021 coup. This top military official likely aims to use the earthquake to assert the legitimacy of the military’s rule.

Following China and Russia, which have close ties to the Myanmar military and quickly sent rescue teams to the country after the earthquake, Japan dispatched the Japan Disaster Relief Team and delivered items such as medical supplies and tents using the Air Self-Defense Force’s transport aircraft.

However, seamless support will be necessary for recovery and reconstruction. Shouldn’t Japan try to evoke international public opinion at the United Nations and elsewhere, for example, by seeking to adopt resolutions urging all the parties to the conflict in Myanmar to cease hostilities and calling on the international community to provide assistance?

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, April 28, 2025)