Expo Opens: Make The Event A Festival to Share Hopes for The Future

The 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo has opened. It is hoped that the event’s achievements will carry over to the future, serving as an opportunity to address common human issues by overcoming the conflicts and social divisions that continue to occur around the world.

This will be the third time that Japan has hosted a large-scale exposition, following the 1970 Osaka Expo and the 2005 Aichi Expo. This time, 158 countries and regions will participate, and 28.2 million visitors are expected during the event, which will run through Oct. 13.

The theme of the event, “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” aims to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations.

The main theme of the 1970 Osaka Expo focused on technology and progress during the period of rapid economic growth, while the Aichi Expo concentrated on environmental issues and nature. The latest Expo’s theme reflects the fact that issues surrounding “life” are becoming more diverse and serious on a global scale.

With its “Grand Ring” wooden structure as the event’s symbol, the venue homes 84 pavilions. Cutting-edge technologies will be showcased, such as a “heart” made from induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells, “flying cars” that make demonstration flights and “spatial transmission” that re-creates live music performances. Visitors also can enjoy the culture of various countries and the anime world.

In this age in which almost everything can be obtained through smartphones, there is still great joy in receiving information through the five senses. The exciting experience of the future world will likely nurture the dreams of children.

There are also high economic expectations. The government should encourage the creation of business connections with other countries and support Japanese start-ups that are aiming to expand business overseas, among other efforts.

One concern is that excitement for the Expo is not very high across the nation.

The content of the exhibition is gradually becoming known, but just over 9 million advance tickets have been sold, far short of the 14 million target. If the Expo ends up with a deficit due to a lack of visitors, the public fund may have end up being used to make up the shortfall.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, the organizer of the Expo, needs to carefully convey information about how to enjoy the event and what its attractions are.

There are also issues to be addressed to ensure safe, smooth operations. Despite the Expo’s maxim that “visitors do not have to line up,” long lines were seen at the pre-opening rehearsal. The introduction of same-day tickets to promote ticket sales could also add to the congestion.

To alleviate confusion on the subway trains to the venue and at the entrances, it is essential to call on local companies to introduce off-peak commuting for their employees and to open the venue gates at early hours. It is also important to prepare for heatstroke, natural disasters and terrorist attacks.

People are keeping a strict eye on the huge public spending related to organizing the event. The question will be to what extent stirring memories and the legacy of the Expo can be conveyed to people.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, April 13, 2025)